Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till Nov 30

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till November 30.

The state government convened a meeting headed by chief minister M K Stalin to take stock of Covid-19 situation in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states and to decide on measures to control the pandemic.

“Keeping in view of the widespread rainfall in the state and the risk of diseases like dengue spreading, the lockdown has been extended until November 30,” said the government order.

Stalin also urged the people above 18 years of age, who are yet to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, to inoculate themselves against the disease. He also urged those who are partially vaccinated to not miss their second doses.

The government also directed local administrations to only allow essential activities within containment zones. Door-to-door monitoring of the disease transmission would be done by medical teams.