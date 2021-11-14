VVS Laxman Will Be Next NCA Head, Confirms BCCI Official

New Delhi: Former India batter VVS Laxman will be taking charge as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Laxman will take over from his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as the chief coach of the Indian team.

Laxman has quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will also not be part of any commentary panel or write columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest clause violation.