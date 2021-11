Khurda: Senior congress leader Pradeep Kumar Sahoo has resigned from his post and primary membership of the party.

The senior leader tendered his resignation to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Niranjan Patnaik.

” We had been working for the party as a disciplined member. However, the party has been neglecting us at organisational level. I don’t feel myself safe. Therefore, I am quitting the post and party,” he said in the letter.