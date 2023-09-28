Swachhata Hi Seva: GSI, ASI to hold cleanliness drive at Khandagiri Hill On 1st Oct

Bhubaneswar: Geological Survey of India, SU: Odisha, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar Circle is going to undertake a cleanliness drive at the Heritage site of Khandagiri Hills on 1st October, 2023 under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

As part of the SHS campaign 2023, the cleanliness activity is to be undertaken by the officials of GSI and ASI with public participation between 10 AM to 11 AM to create awareness among the general public.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi is expected to grace the occasion and encourage the participants. With the slogan of Swachhatakeliyeshramdaan on “EkTareekh – EkGhanta”, Participants from Bharat Scouts and Guides, NCC cadets, local residents, street vendors and tourists are requested to join hands to make this campaign a grand success under the theme of Garbage free India.

On the eve of 154th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2023, a noble initiative of a mega event on Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has been taken by the PMO all over India, following which the guidelines has been issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Under the Ministry of Mines, 30 sites have been identified by Geological Survey of India for this campaign.