Train Services Affected Due To Safety-Related Modernisation Works At Rourkela

Sambalpur: Several trains have been cancelled and diverted due to safety-related modernisation works at Rourkela in South Eastern Railway.

According to the railways, the following train services have been affected:-

Cancellation of trains:

Train no. 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela express will remain cancelled from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023 Train no. 22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela express will remain cancelled from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023 Train no. 18107/18108 Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela express will remain cancelled from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023 Train no. 18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela express will remain cancelled from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023 Train no. 20836/20835 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat express will remain cancelled on 12.10.2023,13.10.2023 & 15.10.2023 Train no. 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat express will remain cancelled on 30.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 09.10.2023, 11.10.2023 & 14.10.2023 Train no. 12872 Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat express will remain cancelled on 01.10.2023, 03.10.2023, 12.10.2023 & 15.10.2023 Train no. 22861 Howrah- Kantabanji Ispat express will remain cancelled on 01.10.2023, 03.10.2023, 12.10.2023, 13.10.2023 & 15.10.2023 Train no. 22862 Kantabanji- Howrah Ispat express will remain cancelled on 30.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 09.10.2023,11.10.2023,13.10.2023 & 14.10.2023 Train no. 18311 Sambalpur-Banaras express will remain cancelled on 04.10.2023, 11.10.2023 & 15.10.2023 Train no. 18312 Banaras-Sambalpur express will remain cancelled on 05.10.2023, 12.10.2023,13.10.2023 & 16.10.2023 Train no. 22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal express will remain cancelled on 14.10.2023 Train no. 22806 Anand Vihar Terminal -Bhubaneswar express will remain cancelled on 15.10.2023

Diversion of trains:

Train no. 18477/18478 Puri- Yog Nagari Rishikesh -Puri Utkal express will run on diverted route via Ib- Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur from 29.09.2023 to 15.10.2023

Train no. 20817 Bhubaneswar-New delhi Rajdhani express will run on diverted route via Cuttack- JJKR-BHC-HIJ-MDN-ADRA-BJE-GMO on 30.09.2023 & 14.10.2023