Sunil Kumar Bansal To Take Charge As Odisha DGP From Today

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal is to take charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha today.

The 1987-batch officer will take over the charge from the current DGP Abhay who was appointed to the top post in November 2019.

Bansal had been recently relieved from Central deputation. He was currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at New Delhi.