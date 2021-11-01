Sun Temple To Be Closed From This Time

Konark: The very famous Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district will be closed from 6 pm today.

Reportedly, the visitors will be allowed to visit the site between 6 am to 6 pm from today onwards, informed AASI Conservation Officer Neeraj Singh.

Earlier, the temple was remained open till 8 pm.

Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century CE Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district. The temple is attributed to king Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250 CE.