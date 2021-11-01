Ex-Constable Prasanna Behera Amassed Rs 6.97 Cr DA: Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Ex-Constable Prasanna Behera, who was recently arrested for allegedly running an unlicenced bar here and subsequently dismissed from Odisha Police for his alleged misconduct, has been found in possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income of Rs 6.97 crore, the Vigilance said today.

The Vigilance in a release said: On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Sri Prasanna Kumar Behera, Ex-Constable, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, simultaneous house searches were conducted at 5 places i.e. 1) Govt. residential quarter at Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar, 2) Spark furniture Pvt. Ltd. at Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, 3) Furniture Work Shop at Santha Vihar, Lingipur, Bhubaneswar, 4) South City Bar at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar, and 5) double storeyed building at his native village Nuapada, Khordha on 28.10.2021 by 5 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 2 DSsP, 6 Inspectors and other staff on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

” After a thorough search, inventory, and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Prasanna Kumar Behera, Ex-Constable and his family members were calculated and they were found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs 6,97,15,057/- (Rupees Six Crore Ninety-seven Lakh Fifteen Thousand Fifty-seven) which constitutes 221% of their known sources of income,” the release said.

” As Prasanna Kumar Behera, Ex-Constable, Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and his family members were found in possession of disproportionate assets, which they could not account for satisfactorily, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.32 dt.30.10.2021 was registered against Prasanna and his spouse and family members U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Prasanna Kumar Behera, Ex-Constable, Police Commissionerate, BhubaneswarCuttack is in judicial custody in Tamando PS Case No.221 dt.22.10.2021 since dt.23.10.2021,” the release added.

The release further stated that investigation of the case is in progress to unearth further assets and evidence in the case.