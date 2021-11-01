India Reports 12,514 New COVID Cases, 251 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India on Monday reported 12,514 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 251 fatalities, according to the the Union Health Ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, read the data.

On the other hand, the death count climbed to 4,58,437, it further stated.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.