Suhana Khan recalls leaving home at 15 to study abroad

Mumbai: The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies very soon.

Unveiling Koel’s book Clearly Invisible In Paris, Suhana shared her insights. During the vent, SRK’s daughter recalled leaving home at the age of 15 to study in the UK and New York in her first public appearance.

Suhana Khan made her first solo appearance as she attended as a chief guest at the book launch event in Mumbai. While sharing her insights for the book, Suhana spoke about how she relates to one of the characters of the book.

Recalling leaving home to study abroad, the daughter of Pathaan’s actor said that she has studied in the UK and New York and felt that it was the people and the friendships that she made that “made it home rather than the place.”

She was also asked to share her own immigrant story, to which Suhana said, “I wouldn’t call myself an immigrant and all. I went there to study. I left home when I was 15 for boarding school, so I think that was scary because it was definitely a culture shock and I think it took me a while to feel at home and when I did it was because of the people there and how their friendship, their love made me feel seen when I felt invisible.”