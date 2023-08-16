Retd Senior Clerk In Khurda Sentenced to 3 Yrs Jail in Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar today convicted a former retired Senior Clerk of O/o DI of Schools, Khurdha in a bribery case and sentenced him to 3 years in jail.

“Today i.e on 16.8.2023, Bidyadhar Baliarsingh, Ex-Senior Clerk(retired), O/o DI of Schools, Khurdha, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar TR No 7/2010 U/s 13 (2)r/w 13(1)(d)/7 of PC Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of bribe from a retired headmaster of a school to process his pension file, was convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine Rs.5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for commission of the offence 13 (2)r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988,” the Vigilance said in a press note.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs 5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the commission of the offence U/s 7PC Act, 1988. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Baliarsingh, Ex-Sr Clerk (Retired), O/o District Inspector(DI) of Schools following his conviction.

H N Pati, Ex-Addl. S.P, Cell Division, Cuttack, had investigated the case and Hemant Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P. Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.