STF Rescues Live Pangolin, Nabs Wildlife Criminal From Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police rescued a live pangolin from the possession of a wildlife criminal at Bankapur Chhaka under Khariar Police Station of Nuapada district on Tuesday.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Khariar Forest Division this morning regarding the dealing or possession of wildlife products. As a result, one wildlife criminal namely Ranjan Kumar Sahu of Kanatamal village: under Kegaon PS of Kalahandi district was apprehended.

During the search one Live Pangolin, One Mahindra Xylo vehicle and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority to support possession of such Live Pangolin, for which he has been apprehended.

In this connection, STF PS Case No.25 dated 31.10.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered and the accused person will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Khariar. The Live Pangolin was also handed over to DFO, Khariar for safe custody. An investigation is going on, the STF said.

The Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta ‘ବଜ୍ରକାପ୍ତା’ in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.

Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing, the STF said.