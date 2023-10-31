Odisha effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. As per the latest notification issued by the Home department:

Arun Kumar Ray has been appointed as the Director of Printing, Stationary and Publication, Cuttack. Ray is presently posted as OSD Home Department.

AM Prasad, who is presently posted as Spl DGP HRPC, has been transferred and posted as DG of Prisons and Director of Correctional Services, Odisha.

IPS Lalit Das, at present posted as Director of Printing, Stationary, and Publication, has been appointed as Additional DGP, HRPC.

Additional CP, Commissionerate Police Umashankar Dash is transferred and posted as DIG, SIW.

DIG Headquarters Brijesh Rai is transferred and posted as Additional CP, Commissionerate Police.