Odisha effects major reshuffle in IPS cadre

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre. As per the latest notification issued by the Home department:

  • Arun Kumar Ray has been appointed as the Director of Printing, Stationary and Publication, Cuttack. Ray is presently posted as OSD Home Department.
  • AM Prasad, who is presently posted as Spl DGP HRPC, has been transferred and posted as DG of Prisons and Director of Correctional Services, Odisha.
  • IPS Lalit Das, at present posted as Director of Printing, Stationary, and Publication, has been appointed as Additional DGP, HRPC.
  • Additional CP, Commissionerate Police Umashankar Dash is transferred and posted as DIG, SIW.
  • DIG Headquarters Brijesh Rai is transferred and posted as Additional CP, Commissionerate Police.
