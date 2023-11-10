Stampede Outside Puri Jagannath Temple Injures Many

Puri: Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede in the Puri Jagannath Temple after the ‘Mangala Aalati’ on Friday morning. All the injured were taken to the Puri Sadar Hospital.

Reportedly, the devotees included a number of habisiyalas (widows). The stampede situation in Puri Jagannath Temple occurred when the devotees tried to push their way into the temple during the Mangala Arati.

It is worth mentioning here that all the injured have been admitted to the Puri Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Many of the devotees felt asphyxiated due to the heat and the huge crowd, said reliable reports.