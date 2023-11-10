Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade passes away while undergoing cosmetic surgery

Brazil: Popular Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade has tragically died after undergoing liposuction surgery on her knee at a hospital in Sao Paulo. The 29-year-old influencer suffered from 4 cardiac arrests after complications arose during the cosmetic procedure.

According to Marca, Ms Andrade’s heart stopped approximately two and a half hours into the surgery. The doctors stopped the fat removal procedure and tried to revive her. She was transferred to the intensive care unit.

The media outlet further stated that the medical investigation revealed that the influencer suffered from a pulmonary embolism, which was associated with a thrombosis.

The hospital in a statement said, “The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.”

The influencer was pronounced dead around 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Her boyfriend, Joao Hadad wrote on Instagram, “I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left.”

He added, “We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely. In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love. … You are my light, princess. I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity!”

Many well-known celebrities including Brazilian football star Neymar expressed their condolences on social media.Neymar expressed his condolences over Instagram and said, “A sad day, with two very bad pieces of news. Firstly, Bru’s [Bruna Biancardi] parents were attacked, but thank God they’re all okay! Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to all the family! May God welcome Luana with open arms.”

The influencer had a massive social media following on Instagram and owned her clothing brand, Lukand. She worked as a stage assistant for Domingo Legal. She was also part of the reality show, Power Couple Brasil 6, which aired in 2022.