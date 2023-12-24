Sports Ministry Suspends Newly Elected Wrestling Federation of India Body

The Wrestling Federation of India’s new body has been suspended by the Union Sports Ministry after its recently elected president, Sanjay Singh, announced plans for U-15 and U-20 nationals to take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year, according to news agency ANI.

The sports ministry clarified that they have not terminated the WFI, but have simply asked them to follow due process and rules while functioning as a sports body.

Singh, a close associate of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he was unaware of the details and would review the letter before taking any action.

Olympic champion Sakshi Malik had earlier announced her resignation from the sport after leading protests demanding a probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, following Singh’s appointment to the wrestling body. Wrestler Geeta Phogat expressed hope that the wrestlers will receive justice.

A day later, Punia announced his decision to return his Padma Shri award in protest against Singh’s appointment. Addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punia expressed his concerns about the current state of wrestling governance in India.