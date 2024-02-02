Truck Hits Bus In Khurda, 20 Injured, Hospitalised

Khurda: As many as 20 persons sustained injuries after a truck hit the bus they were travelling in on the National Highway no. 16 at Gada Khurda chhak in Khurda district on Friday.

As per reports, the bus carrying about 42 passengers was on its way to Puri from Rayagada. The people were going to visit the Parikrama project. On the highway, while it was parked on the roadside, a truck crashed into it.

As a result, 20 persons were injured. The injured persons have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the two vehicles. An investigation has been launched into this matter.