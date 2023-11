Bolangir: A truck collided head-on with a tomato-laden van, killing the van driver in Bolangir on Sunday.

The crash occurred on the Patnagarh road near Patharchepa area in Bolangir district.

The deceased has not been identified yet. The locals rushed to the spot and informed the police about this.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and seized the body. Further investigation is underway.