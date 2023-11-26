Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film already earns Rs 3.4 cr

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s box office streak is likely to continue with his next, Animal, if advance booking of the film is any indication to go by. As per Sacnilk, Animal has already earned ₹3.4 crore as advance ticket sales, hours after the advance booking for the film started.

Not even 24 hours have been completed since the advance booking for Animal was declared open. But the film has already booked tickets worth ₹3.4 crore across all three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the Hindi advance booking dominates with ₹3.6 crore, it’s followed by ₹ ₹33 lakh in Telugu and ₹13,510 in Tamil.

Given director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna’s footprint on the Telugu-speaking audience, the Telugu version’s advance booking is miles ahead of the Tamil version. But Ranbir’s huge market in Hindi, especially after the recent successes of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra last year and Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar this year, Ranbir is sure to replicate the same figures or even beat them with Animal.

Production house T-Series on Saturday opened the advance booking for Animal ahead of its December 1 release. The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri.