Drunk car driver runs on couple, accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a drunk driver ran his car over a couple who had come to Lingaraj temple on this Diwali.

According to the reports, the tragic incident has taken place in the Old town near the parking area of Lingaraj temple. Under the influence of alcohol, the car driver trying to reverse the vehicle which in turn hit the couple who hailed from Digapahandi of Ganjam district. The couple were seriously injured.

Local people rushed them to the hospital where the woman was declared dead. Her husband is under treatment in critical condition.

Acting swiftly in the road mishap case near Lingaraj temple, police have arrested the driver of the car that hit a couple resulting in the death of the wife.