Sony ZV-E1 Vlog Camera Launched In India; Starts at Rs 2,14,990

New Delhi: Sony announced today the new ZV-E1, an interchangeable-lens vlog camera with a high-performance 35mm full-frame image sensor for the ultimate content creation experience. Positioned at the top of Sony’s Vlog camera line-up, it boasts Sony’s E-mount, advanced technology, cinematic imagery with rich gradation performance, low noise, and high sensitivity. The world’s most compact, lightweight body offers outstanding mobility, whilst refined operation gives vloggers maximum creative freedom and versatility.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ZV-E1, a camera designed specifically for vloggers and content creators. Its exceptional image quality, compact size, and innovative features will empower creators to produce captivating and immersive content. We believe the ZV-E1 will revolutionize the way stories are told, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

Sony India has announced a special launch offerunder which customers will get benefits worth Rs. 19,170/- which includes shooting grip with wireless remote commander (GP-VPT2BT) worth Rs.10,590/-, battery charger (BC-QZ1) worth Rs. 6,790/- and soft carrying case (MII-SC5) worth Rs. 1,790/- at no additional cost on purchase of ZV-E1 camera. This is a limited period offer and is valid until stocks last.

World’s smallest, lightest full-frame interchangeable lens vlog camera with high-quality image processing unit and a full-frame back-illuminated sensor for perfect image quality and stunning bokeh effect

The ZV-E1 is a dedicated vlog camera that features a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R™ sensor, with approximately 12.1 effective megapixels, that delivers high sensitivity, low noise and gorgeous bokeh.With up to 8 times more processing power than previous types, the BIONZ XR™ image processing engine markedly boosts high-sensitivity performance, gradation rendering, colour reproduction, low-noise performance, and more. The high volume of data generated by the image sensor can be processed in real time, even when shooting 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) footage at 120p. The BIONZ XR processor also contributes significantly to improved AF speed and precision.

Cinematic vlog setting to enhance the mood and look of the vlog, ensuring a healthy and natural look

The ZV-E1 can create standout content with Cinematic Vlog Setting – an intuitive way to create scenes that look like feature movies. By choosing an appropriate Look and Mood, anyone can create cinematic vlog footage that ideally matches the scene and creative intent. Cinematic Vlog Setting include ‘Looks’ that delivers natural mid-tones, plus soft colours and smooth highlights that are essential to cinematic look and enhance skin tones, ‘Moods’ that emphasise specific colours, and AF transition speed that determines how quickly autofocus will switch between subjects. The overall cinematic feel is further enhanced by a 24 fps frame rate and the widescreen Cinemascope aspect ratio (2.35:1) with black bands above and below the image.For a truly cinematic look, the ZV-E1 features S-Cinetone. Based on Sony’s Cinema Line technology, S-Cinetone delivers natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin colour to deliver cinematic quality.A selection of new Creative Looks makes it easy to create interesting looks for stills and video right in the camera. 10 Creative Looks are provided as presets that can be used as they are or customised. What’s more, newly added My Image Style makes it possible toshoot in the Intelligent Auto or Scene Selection mode, icons on the touch-sensitive monitor make it easy to directly adjust background bokeh, brightness, and colour tone, as well as select a Creative Look.

Innovative AI processing unit and outstanding tracking and recognition features

Real-time Recognition AF incorporates an innovative AI processing unit that uses subject form data to accurately recognise movement – human pose estimation technology uses learned human forms and postures to recognise not just eyes, but body and head position with high precision, making it possible to lock onto and track a subject facing away from the camera. The AI processing unit can even differentiate between multiple subjects having different postures and recognition of individual faces has also been improved so that tracking reliability is achieved in challenging situations such as when a subject’s face is tilted, in shadow, or backlit. In addition to Human and Animal, the AI processing unit now makes it possible to recognise Bird, Insect, Car/Train and Airplane subjects, providing even greater flexibility and reliability when shooting both stills and video.

The ZV-E1 features AI-based Real-time Tracking4 that can be activated by specifying the subject and half-pressing the shutter button. The camera will then automatically track the subject, leaving the user free to concentrate on framing and composition. The new camera has a fast Hybrid AF for fast acquisition and tenacious tracking as well detailed AF settings for the ultimate precision and control.A compact, precision stabilisation unit and gyro sensors with optimised algorithms achieve up to 5.0-step stabilisation that helps to deliver the full image quality potential of the ZV-E1. Camera shake is detected and effectively corrected in 5 axes and the in-body image stabilisation of the vlog camera can provide effective stabilisation with a wide range of lenses, including E-mount lenses that do not include stabilisation of their own.

Dynamic active Mode stabilisation is approximately 30% more effective than the Active Mode provided in previous models. This makes it easier than ever to shoot smooth, stable vlog footage whilst moving around for bold, dynamic expression.

Another amazing feature of the ZV-E1 is the AI-based Auto Framing for video ideal for recording interviews, music performances, cooking, and much more. Using AI-based subject recognition technology, the Auto Framing feature automatically crops the frame to keep the subject in a prominent position when shooting video. Even without moving the camera the framing is continually adjusted to follow the subject smoothly, which will be also helpful for one man shooting operation. The subject to be tracked can be easily selected via the camera’s touch-sensitive monitor or the Creator’s App on a smartphone.

Easy to use features including vari-angle touch LCD screen for easy monitoring and great mobility

The ZV-E1 has been designed for ease of use, with a side-opening vari-angle LCD Screen for easy monitoring and touch function whilst recording and control layout and grip optimised for vlogging.The new vlog camera features uninterrupted power for extended recording with Sony’s high-capacity Z battery and USB PD (Power Delivery) that supports fast charging. For even better power performance the image processing engine, image sensor, and related circuitry have been designed to optimise power economy in all shooting conditions.

The ZV-E1 is the world’s most compact, lightweight vlog camera with a full-frame CMOS sensor and lens interchangeability. Its extraordinary mobility gives vloggers new capabilities for creative expression.It features a dust and moisture-resistant design. ZV-E1 can even be operated with one hand if using a Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander (GP-VPT2BT).

Super stable smartphone connectivity and the all-new Creator’s Cloud feature ensuring a smooth connecting and content sharing experience

Creators can connect and share content easily with Sony’s newly announced Creators’ Cloud a suite of applications designed to extend the camera and shooting into the cloud, through instant video and stills upload, enable quick editing and collaborative work with peers, from multiple devices.The Creators’ App can be used to control the ZV-E1 from the smartphone, and transfer stills and videos shot on the camera to the smartphone. Camera battery and media status can be monitored from the smartphone, and date and camera names can be edited as needed. The Creators’ App also provides a convenient way to update camera software.

Pricing and Availability

The ZV-E1 vlog camera will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, e-commerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 3rd August 2023 onwards