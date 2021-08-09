Sonu Sood-Starrer ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ MV Out!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ has been released on Monday.

The song ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Farah Khan. Music of song Saath Kya Nibhaoge by singer Tony Kakkar And Altaf Raja is given by Tony Kakkar. The lyrics of ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ song are written by Tony Kakkar.

Check Out The Video Here-

The single comes days after both Sonu and Farah shared behind-the-scenes clicks from Chandigarh where a major portion of the video has been shot. Its teaser, which was released recently, also left fans excited for the full song video.