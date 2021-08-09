Chuda Kadamba: The Benchmark Cuisine Gives Perfect Significance To Jagannath Dham Tour

Bhubaneswar: Becoming the major source of highly demanded bauxite, Odisha is now in the headlines for its contribution towards Indian Hockey. But Odisha also made its stand for introducing world-famous cuisines.

One of them is ‘Chuda Kadamba’.

Originating from pilgrimage town Puri, this dish has made several trips across the globe but it is lesser-known among the people who are not the residents of Puri.

Somehow, every Odia prepares this dish in their houses for morning breakfast but the charm and authenticity of Puri’s Chandanpur style Chuda Kadamba is totally different.

Let’s have a tour…

A small sleepy town located a few kilometers from Puri, Chandanpur is, in fact, popular for both ‘Chuda Kadamba’ and ‘rabdi’.

Often, tourists on their way to Puri or back can be seen relishing a plate of either of the two sweet dishes in this town.

It is believed that a long time back, there used to be a devotee from Chandanpur who used to make this dish and secretly take it to Jagannath Temple to offer it to the Lord.

The taste of Chuda kadamba comes when the beaten rice is added with sugar and ghee. Later, milk and hung curd rabdi give a tight buzz to this delicious dish. While some are serving it with chhena (paneer) and rabdi, others are adding banana to it. But what is most popular in the Chandanpur market today is the combination of ‘Chuda Kadamba’ with Dalma!

Gradually, ‘Chuda Kadamba’ became a popular dish and with rising demand, it was commercialized as well. Currently, a number of shops in Chandanpur are selling this delicacy and over the years, there have been interesting variations to this traditional dish too.