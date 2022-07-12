Sonepur: 3 killed, 5 injured in car-autorickshaw collision

Sonepur: At least three persons were killed while five persons sustained eight injuries after a car hit an autorickshaw on NH-57 near Badabahali chhak on Tuesday.

While all the injured persons have reportedly been admitted to a nearby hospital, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the mishap took place when a speeding car hit a bike and an autorickshaw which was carrying eight vegetable traders, killing three of the eight traders on the spot.