Niladri Bije Today!

Puri: The Niladri Bije ritual, which signifies the return of the Holy Trinity to the sanctum sanctorum of Shree Jagannath Temple after 12 days, will be held today. Lord Jagannath and his Siblings—Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will enter the temple after rituals are completed.

The temple servitors had performed the Adhara Pana and Garuda Sayana rituals of the Lords late on Monday night. The Niladri Bije of the Lords would begin after the traditional offering of Rasagolla by Lord Jagannath to Goddess Laxmi.

The servitors in the early morning on Tuesday performed the Mangala Alati, Mailam Lagi, Tadala Lagi, Abakasha, Gopala Ballava, Sakala Dhupa and Jatrangi Mahasnana rituals.

According to tradition, the Sandhya Alati ritual will begin after the Besha Sesha, Madhyanna Dhupa and Mailam Lagi rituals. The deities will be escorted in ‘Goti Pahandi’ to the temple after the ‘Sandhya Dhoopa’.