Slum-Dwellers Oppose Eviction In Berhampur; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge

Berhampur: Tension ran high at Lanjipalli Dipasahi under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Ganjam after scores of slum-dwellers staged a stiff opposition to an eviction drive by the civic body authorities on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, residents of Gaudbandha Harijan Sahi in Lanjipalli Dipasahi on the outskirts of Berhampur pelted stones on the BeMC workers following which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

While the operator of an earthmover suffered injuries due to stone pelting, several residents were injured in police lathi-charge. Besides, a woman is also said to have sustained injuries after a wall partially collapsed on her while the eviction driver was underway.

Reportedly, all the injured persons have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

On intimation, BeMC Commissioner Siddheshwar Baliram Bonder, Sub Collector V. Kirti Vasan and Deputy Collector Binod Kumar Behera reached the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the injured.

Berhampur SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati and Baidyanathpur police station IIC Ram Kumar Murmu also reached the village and took control of the situation.

As palpable tension prevails in the locality, one platoon of police force deployed in the village to avoid any further untoward incidents.

The residents have alleged that the civic body authorities are illegally evicting them instead of providing them with a permanent land lease as they had been residing there for more than 50 years.

On the other hand, the BeMC authorities said that the eviction drive is being carried out as per the National Green Tribunal’s order to demolition illegal construction around ponds in the city.