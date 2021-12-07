Nanda Sir’s Mortal Remains Cremated With Full State Honours

Jajpur: Padma Shri Nanda Prusty, who died on Tuesday due to illness, has been cremated with full State Honours this evening.

His mortal remains were cremated near the holy b\Baruni ghat in the district.

Jajpur Collector, Chakravarti Singh Rathore in presence of SP, Rahul P R paid last respects to the departed social reformer on behalf of the Odisha government.

Centenarian teacher Padma Shri Nanda Prusty passed away today at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He was 104.

According to reports, Prusty was undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications. However, he breathed his last today at around 1.28 PM, informed his grandson Khageswar Prusty.

Recently, Nanda Prusty was conferred with the Padma Shri award for his contributions in the field of education.