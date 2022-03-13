UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh-designate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. It is his first visit to the national capital after achieving a massive victory in the recently held assembly polls in the state.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr Adityanath on the historic victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that in the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the State. Mr Modi expressed confidence that in the years to come, Yogi Adityanath will take the State to the greater heights of development.

Mr Adityanath also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, BJP Chief J P Nadda and BJP General Secretary ( Organisation) B L Santhosh in New Delhi during his visit. The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly, while its two allies Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 12 seats and Nishad party secured six seats in the assembly polls.