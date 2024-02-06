Six dead, 30 injured; toll likely to rise in Harda factory blast

Madhya Pradesh: Six individuals lost their lives and thirty others sustained injuries following an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality of Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The blast also resulted in the destruction of sixty nearby houses, while more than three dozen commuters were affected by the explosion. Over 100 houses have been evacuated by the authorities due to continuous explosions at the factory. Additionally, a significant number of two-wheelers were engulfed in flames due to the explosion.

Dr. Manish Sharma, the civil surgeon in Harda, confirmed, “Six people died while over 30 were injured. The casualty and injured people will be increased.”