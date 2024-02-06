Rain Likely In Odisha Districts From Feb 10 to 13

Bhubaneswar: The regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for dense fog in several districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours, while light rain/thundershowers are likely in several districts of the state from February 10 to 13.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures observed marked rise at one or two places in north interior Odisha, appreciable rise at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and no large change elsewhere in Odisha. They were appreciably below normal at one or two places in interior Odisha.

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2024)

Light rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Nuapada, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2024)

Light rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.02.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 13.02.2024)

Light rain/thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.