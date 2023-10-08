After Bhubaneswar, Odisha CM waives ground rent for pujas in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has waived the ground rent for celebrations of publicly-held pujas in the jurisdictions of Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) this year.

The decision to waive ground rent for holding pujas in public pujas in the CMC area came following the request of various Puja committees and local MLAs.

On 15th September, CM Naveen Patnaik announced that there would be no ground rent collection from the organising committees during the upcoming festive season for holding pujas in public places in Bhubaneswar.

This year many pujas like Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kartikeshwar Puja will be held in the coming days.

With the announcement, the BMC and CMC will not charge any ground rent from the puja committees this year during the festive season.