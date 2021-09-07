‘Shikshak Parv’ 2021: PM Modi Launches Key Projects In Education Sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the teachers, students, and stakeholders via video conferencing during ‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ and launched several initiatives.

The Prime Minister launched five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian sign language dictionary of 10,000 words, talking books (audiobooks for visually impaired), school quality assessment and accreditation framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

The PM also congratulated the 44 teachers who received the national awards from the President of India on September 5 (Teachers’ Day).

PM Modi said, “I want to congratulate the teachers who received National Awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable.”

‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ is being celebrated to honour the contribution of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others.

The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated by the Ministry of Education. The celebration started on September 5 and will continue till September 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.