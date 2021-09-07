PM Modi Extends Rosh Hashanah Wishes To Naftali Bennett And Jewish Community

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his warmest wishes to the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today. @IsraeliPM”

Rosh Hashanah is a special festival which celebrates Jewish New Year. It literally means ‘head of the year’.

Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year. In contrast to the ecclesiastical lunar new year on the first day of the first month Nisan, the spring Passover month which marks Israel’s exodus from Egypt, Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the civil year, according to the teachings of Judaism, and is the traditional anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, the first man and woman according to the Hebrew Bible as well as the inauguration of humanity’s role in God’s world.

Rosh Hashanah customs include sounding the shofar (a cleaned-out ram’s horn), as prescribed in the Torah, following the prescription of the Hebrew Bible to “raise a noise” on Yom Teruah. Its rabbinical customs include attending synagogue services and reciting special liturgy about teshuva, as well as enjoying festive meals. Eating symbolic foods is now a tradition, such as apples dipped in honey, hoping to evoke a sweet new year.