Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ to release in 2024

Mumbai: The moment all Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon fans have been waiting for. After a long wait, the makers of the film have finally announced the untitled name’s film with a track. Sharing the motion poster of the film with the hook of a soundtrack, the Shahid-Kriti film has been named ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. The rather cute and romantic poster announces this year’s Valentine’s release ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

On January 10, the makers dropped a new poster from the film and unveiled the title – ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. It will release on February 9, 2024.

Sharing the same, Kriti and Shahid wrote, “This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024 A Maddock Films production (sic)

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ features Kriti Sanon in the role of a robot. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, plays a robotic expert. Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It releases on February 9 after multiple delays.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ also stars Dharmendra. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in October 2023. The film was then shifted to December 7 and now it has been shifted to Valentine’s Week, on Februray 9, 2024.

The film also marks a first collaboration between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.