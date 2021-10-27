SEC Calls All Party Meeting Ahead Panchayat Polls In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission (SEC) has called for an all-party meeting at 11 AM on November 6 ahead of the upcoming general election-2022 in Panchayati Raj institutions in Odisha.

Secretary to the SEC has written to all political parties in this regard, said an official press release.

The meeting will be held at the conference hall of the SEC.

The tenure of the Zilla Parishads will be completed by the end of the second week of March 2022.

According to the rule, general elections should be held before the completion of the five-year tenure.

The SEC has decided to hold a meeting of all political parties for preparing a correct and discrepancy-free electoral roll.

President/Secretary of concerned political parties or their authorised representatives can participate in the all-party meeting.

In view of Covid-19 restrictions, the SEC’s secretary has requested for the participation of one or two representatives of the political parties in the meeting.