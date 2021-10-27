Central University Of Odisha Announces 1st Merit List

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has announced the first merit lists of various UG programmes on its website cuo.ac.in.

The provisionally selected candidates have to appear in person for physical document verification as per schedule.

The applicants are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Government of India & Government of Odisha, said the university.

It is also advised to report positively to the concerned Head/In-Charge of Department on scheduled date & timing with all documents, failing which the seat allotted to them, will be treated as canceled.

The University has released the list of documents required for admission.