SEBI Slaps Rs 4.8 Mn Fine On 8 Entities For Flouting Regulatory Norms
New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 48 lakh on eight involved parties, including the key promoters of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd (UPGL).
The fine was levied following the discovery of share price manipulation of the said company. The implicated entities are mandated to collectively remit the fine within a 45-day timeframe as stipulated by the regulatory order.
