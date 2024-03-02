BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from the primary membership of party

Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to the ruling BJD, Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali resigned from the prime membership of the party.

Dhali has reportedly sent his resignation letter to the Chief Minister and party president Naveen Pattnaik. He is likely to join the BJP tomorrow, sources said.

Dhali started his political career from BJP and represented the Malkangiri Assembly from 1992 to 2000. Later, he joined the BJD and successfully contested from the Jayadev constituency in 2009 and 2019.

He had also served as the Transport Minister.