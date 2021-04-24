Scientists predict coronavirus second wave to reach peak by mid May

New Delhi: A mathematical module devised by IIT scientists in Kanpur said that the second wave of coronavirus in India may peak between May 11-15.

By then the total active cases would be 33-35 lakh. However, the trend will decline steeply by the end of May. The scientists also said Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana may see a high of new cases by April 25-30.

The scientists said the previous papers divided the patient population into asymptomatic and infected and the new model also accounts for the fact that some fraction of asymptomatic patients could also be detected due to contact tracing and other such protocols.

The mathematical modelling approach predicted that active infections in the country would peak by April 15 but this didn’t come true.