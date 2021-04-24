Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Balasore

Balasore: Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman at Paikali near Soro of Balasore district. The victim has been identified as Manasi Palai wife of Pitamber Palai.

As per reports, the incident took place while Manasi was returning from Sarasankha when three bike-borne miscreants reached the spot and snatched the gold chain from her, and fled from the spot.

With no options left, the Manasi lodged a written complaint with the Soro police station. On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case and initiated an investigation in this regard.