SC Issues Notice to Centre on Uniform Guidelines for Digital Birth, Death Certificate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India notified the Union government to develop uniform guidelines for issuing birth and death certificates through digital mode.

“Issue notice to the Government of India and to be served via the concerned Additional Solicitor General on the issue of formulating suitable guidelines for uniform birth and death certificates through digital mode. It will avoid delay and inconvenience to those who wish to apply for it.” ruled a recent order from the bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar.

This decision was made when the bench deliberated a special leave petition brought by a village official convicted of violating the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly taking a payment from a deceased person’s son in exchange for certifying his father’s death.

It issued the appellant-officer notice of the sentence’s length and granted him temporary bail.

The appellant challenged the one-year sentence given by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court after being accused of requesting a Rs. 1,500 illegal gratuity.