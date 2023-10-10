ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan pull off record chase against Sri Lanka

Opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed centuries as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring ODI World Cup 2023 match here on Tuesday.

Shafique, playing only his fifth ODI, slammed a 103-ball 113, while Rizwan battled cramps to hit an unbeaten 131 and shared a 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (31) to help Pakistan overhaul Sri Lanka’s total of 344/9 in 48.2 overs.

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand. Earlier, Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge 344/9.

Mendis clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off 77 balls and was involved in two century partnerships. He added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 with Samarawickrama for the third.