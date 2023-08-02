Satyajit Mohanty Retires As OPSC Chairman, Sanat Mohanty To Remain In-Charge

Bhubaneswar: The chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Satyajit Mohanty retired today on attaining 62 years of age. Sanat Kumar Mohanty, the member of the Commission is allowed to remain in charge of the chairman with effect from August 3 until the appointment of the chairman.

“Governor of Odisha has been pleased to allow Sanat Kumar Mohanty at present Member Odisha Public Service Commission to remain in charge of the Chairman the Commission with effect from 03.08.2023 until the appointment of Chairman,” a notification issued by the General Administration department stated.

Satyajit Mohanty, a former IPS officer, retired after attaining age of 62 years.

“On attaining the age of 62 years, Satyajit Mohanty, chairman of Odisha public service commission shall cease to hold office as chairman of the commission with effect from August 2,” another notification read.

Mohanty also shared his retirement on his twitter account.