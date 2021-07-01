Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021 For Various Posts; Check Details
Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021 For Various Posts; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Applications in the prescribed format are invited from the intending candidates for filling up the following posts of 18 Junior clerk-cum-copyist, Junior Typist, and Stenographer (grade-lll).

Important Date

  • Date of notification: 30-06-2021.
  • The last date of receipt of the application is 29-07-2021 by Registered post/ Speed post.

Age Limit (As on 29-07-2021)

  • Minimum Age: 18 Years.
  • Maximum Age: 32 years.
  • Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Application Fee

  • SC/ ST/ PWBD category candidate: Nil.
  • For all others: Rs. 100 /-.
  • The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only in the shape of Treasury Challan under the Head Head-0070-Other Administrative Services-01-
    Administration of Justice-501-Services and Services Fees-9904650-Law Department-9916730- Examination Fees for Recruitment conducted by Orissa District & Sub-ordinate Courts    ” along with their application forms.

Qualification for District Judge Nuapada Recruitment 2021:-

  • The candidates must have passed at least a +2 examination or its equivalent from any recognized School, Board, or Institution.
  • The candidates must have at least passed Diploma in Computer application from a recognized Institution.

For more details refer to the notification.

How to Apply for Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021:-

  • Go to the official website “www.nuapada.nic.in”.
  • Find the advertisement.
  • Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.
  • Then they will fill up the attached application form and send it by Speed Post/ Regd. Post/ Courier only.

Important Links

