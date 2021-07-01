Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021 For Various Posts; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Applications in the prescribed format are invited from the intending candidates for filling up the following posts of 18 Junior clerk-cum-copyist, Junior Typist, and Stenographer (grade-lll).

Important Date

Date of notification: 30-06-2021.

The last date of receipt of the application is 29-07-2021 by Registered post/ Speed post.

Age Limit (As on 29-07-2021)

Minimum Age: 18 Years.

Maximum Age: 32 years.

Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PWBD category candidate: Nil.

For all others: Rs. 100 /-.

The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only in the shape of Treasury Challan under the Head “Head-0070-Other Administrative Services-01-

Administration of Justice-501-Services and Services Fees-9904650-Law Department-9916730- Examination Fees for Recruitment conducted by Orissa District & Sub-ordinate Courts” along with their application forms.

Qualification for District Judge Nuapada Recruitment 2021:-

The candidates must have passed at least a +2 examination or its equivalent from any recognized School, Board, or Institution.

or its equivalent from any recognized School, Board, or Institution. The candidates must have at least passed Diploma in Computer application from a recognized Institution.

For more details refer to the notification.

How to Apply for Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021:-

Go to the official website “www.nuapada.nic.in”.

Find the advertisement.

Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.

Then they will fill up the attached application form and send it by Speed Post/ Regd. Post/ Courier only.

