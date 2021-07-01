Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021 For Various Posts; Check Details
Bhubaneswar: Applications in the prescribed format are invited from the intending candidates for filling up the following posts of 18 Junior clerk-cum-copyist, Junior Typist, and Stenographer (grade-lll).
Important Date | Odisha Job
- Date of notification: 30-06-2021.
- The last date of receipt of the application is 29-07-2021 by Registered post/ Speed post.
Age Limit (As on 29-07-2021) | Odisha Free Job Alert
- Minimum Age: 18 Years.
- Maximum Age: 32 years.
- Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.
Application Fee | District Judge Nuapada Recruitment 2021
- SC/ ST/ PWBD category candidate: Nil.
- For all others: Rs. 100 /-.
- The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred) only in the shape of Treasury Challan under the Head “Head-0070-Other Administrative Services-01-
Administration of Justice-501-Services and Services Fees-9904650-Law Department-9916730- Examination Fees for Recruitment conducted by Orissa District & Sub-ordinate Courts” along with their application forms.
Qualification for District Judge Nuapada Recruitment 2021:-
- The candidates must have passed at least a +2 examination or its equivalent from any recognized School, Board, or Institution.
- The candidates must have at least passed Diploma in Computer application from a recognized Institution.
For more details refer to the notification.
How to Apply for Nuapada District Court Recruitment 2021:-
- Go to the official website “www.nuapada.nic.in”.
- Find the advertisement.
- Open the Notification and check the Eligibility.
- Then they will fill up the attached application form and send it by Speed Post/ Regd. Post/ Courier only.
Important Links | Nuapada District Job 2021
- Official Notification & Application Form:- Click Here
- Official Website:- Click Here