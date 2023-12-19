Sambalpur: Ex-Planning Member, Junior Clerk Under Vigilance Scanner

Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of Bandita Mahapatra, Ex-Planning member and Laxmi Narayan Samal, Junior clerk (contractual), both of Sambalpur Development Authority in Sambalpur district on allegation of amassing disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 6 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 6 ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur at the following places.

Places of searches of Bandita Mahapatra.

1.Residential Apartment vide Flat No.P/6, Netaji Subash Enclave, Gadakana, Bhubaneswar.

2. Residential triple storeyed building located over Plot No.1559/6001(Sub Plot-98), Unit-19, Soubhagya Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

3. Residential house of relative at Plot No.LIG/240, Housing Board Colony, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar.

4. Her paternal house at Vill- Khunta Ranibandh, PS- Khunta, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

5. Office chamber at SDA Building, Sambalpur.

6. Residential Govt Qtr of her inlaw at Dist. Hqr Hospital, Angul.

Places of searches of Laxmi Narayan Samal.

1) Qr. No. E-4/7, Old SBI Park Line, Burla, P.S. Burla, Dist. Sambalpur.

2) Newly constructed triple storeyed building at Kantapali Mouza, Burla, Sambalpur.

3) His Office chamber at SDA, Durgapali, Sambalpur.

Both were arrested earlier in September, 2023 by Sambalpur Police for forgery and issue of fake approval letters of building plans to applicants.

Search is in progress. Further reports awaited.