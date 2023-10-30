12th Fail Secures Rs 3.10 Cr Net Earnings on Day 3

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has taken the Indian box office by storm.

This cinematic masterpiece has grossed an impressive 3.10 crores net on Sunday, showcasing a remarkable 24% growth in earnings across all circuits. It has raked in a total of 6.7 crores net in its first weekend.

Notably, despite the allure of an ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and England, 12th Fail maintained its strong foothold in the industry, proving its motivating storytelling and captivating performances.

This success is a testament to the dedication of the entire cast and crew who have created a cinematic experience resonating with audiences across the country.