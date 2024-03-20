Sadhguru Recovering Life-threatening Brain Surgery

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent surgery for a life-threatening brain bleed, his Isha Foundation said in a statement. Now he is recovering well, and improving “beyond expectations”, it added.

“The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull and tried to find something. But they found nothing… totally empty… they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damage,” Sadhguru jokes from his hospital bed in a social media post.

As per the doctors, the 66-year-old spiritual leader had suffered two-time bleeding under his skull earlier but delayed it due to his schedule against doctors’ advice. On March 17, his condition went down and he felt drowsy and weakness in his left leg with recurrent vomiting. Finally, he allowed doctors to operate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Wednesday on X, sharing about his conversation with Sadhguru.

Later, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also took to X, wishing Sadhguru a speedy recovery. “Deeply concerned on hearing about Sadhguru ji’s surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery,”.