‘BJD-BJP Alliance’ Picture Still Hazy! Here’s What Amit Shah Said on Karthik Pandian’s Views

Bhubaneswar: More than a week has passed since discussions and debates on the BJD-BJP alliance started in Odisha with Prime Minister Narendra Mod’s visit on March 5. Earlier, also speculations were rife about the alliance and PM Modi and CM Naveen showering each other with praises further heated up the political atmosphere in the state.

The next day, on March 6, the exercises of both parties began. BJD called its senior leaders and had a 3.5-hour long meeting at Naveen Niwas while in Delhi, BJP called its senior leaders and held a crucial meeting. On the other hand, the party’s senior leader and former Union Minister, MP Jual Oram came out of the meeting and said that the decision on alliance will be taken by the central leadership.

Two senior leaders of BJD, Debi Prasad Mishra and Arun Sahoo, also hinted at the same after the meeting. Later, the BJD issued an official statement saying that the party will do everything to achieve the larger interests of the people of Odisha.

According to a BJD press note, an extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik with the Party’s senior leaders today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

“In the discussions, it was resolved that since by 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and CM have major milestones to be achieved by this time, BJD will do everything towards this in the greater interests of the people of Odisha and the State,” said BJD Senior Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra after the meeting at Naveen Niwas.

Since then, exactly 15 days have passed. Meanwhile, the dates of elections have been announced and the announcement of candidates at the national level has also started. But, Odisha’s political scenario still remained blurry.

Will the alliance happen? Such a question has been put in front of the people of Odisha by the two parties. The candidates of the two parties have stopped their organizational activities and the workers and activists of the two parties are in a dilemma. If there is a coalition, which seat will go to who is a now big question. The top leadership of the two parties are saying different things every day.

On Tuesday, BJD leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian took part in a media discussion at the national level and gave a new opinion about the alliance.

“There is no need for a BJD-BJP alliance to win elections as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik does not need BJP to win elections in Odisha, nor does Prime Minister Narendra Modi need BJD to form a government at the centre,” said 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian.

In an interview with CNN News18 at Rising Bharat Summit 2024 in Delhi on Tuesday, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian Pandian said, “There is no need for a BJD-BJP alliance to win elections as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik does not need BJP to win elections in Odisha, nor does Prime Minister Narendra Modi need BJD to form a government at the centre”.

The two leaders, CM Naveen and PM Modi, are thinking beyond politics for the development of the state and the country. Therefore, there is no electoral value in it, he said.

On Wednesday, Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, echoed Pandian’s views on the same platform and said, “BJD does not need the BJP to form a government in Odisha and BJP may not need the BJP to form a government at the Centre”.

“Alliance is not necessary for political gains at all times. Many times, parties support each other on fundamental issues. In the last 5 years, many parties have supported each other in Parliament based on fundamental issues. Like, Article 370, GST, Electoral Bonds etc. have received many such supports,” said Shah.

Shah said, “Congress did not oppose on the issue of Electoral Bonds. Support based on fundamental issues is a good sign for democracy. There is a need for support based on fundamental issues for the benefit of the country.” It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier Pandian had said: “If both (PM Modi and CM Naveen) come together for a great cause, it doesn’t mean that there is any political equation”.

According to political analysts, both parties are creating a new political equation and deliberately delaying the alliance to take advantage of the situation.