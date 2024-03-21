Finland Is World’s Happiest Country For 7th Time Straight

Finland: India was ranked 126th out of 143 nations in a global happiness index released on Wednesday which noted that older age is associated with higher life satisfaction in the world’s most populous country.

Finland emerged as the happiest country in the world, topping the World Happiness Report 2024, the seventh successive year that the country has occupied the top spot on the list.

The other of the top 10 countries are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

India is ranked 126th on the list, behind countries such as Libya, Iraq, Palestine and Niger, according to the findings announced on Wednesday to mark the UN’s International Day of Happiness.

The World Happiness Report is a partnership of Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and the WHR’s Editorial Board.

The young in India are the “happiest” while those in “lower middle” rung are the least happy.

The US (23rd) has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since the World Happiness Report was first published in 2012, driven by a large drop in the well-being of Americans under 30.

Serbia (no.37) and Bulgaria (no.81) share the award for most-improved, having significantly climbed in happiness scores over the last decade. However, the United States and Germany dropped out of the top 20 for the first time in the list’s history and placed 23rd and 24th respectively.

For the first time, the list parsed out well-being evaluations by age. Young people are generally happier than older people, with some exceptions. Denmark is the happiest country for those 60 and older, and Lithuania is the happiest for those under 30. The happiness of those under 30 in the U.S., though, fell dramatically.

Happiest countries in the world:

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Sweden

Israel

Netherlands

Norway

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Australia

Happiest countries for those under age 30:

Lithuania

Israel

Serbia

Iceland

Denmark

Luxembourg

Finland

Romania

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Happiest countries for those 60 and older: