LS Polls 2024: Manmohan Singh, LK Advani Cast Votes from Home

New Delhi: In a significant development, the newly introduced home voting facility is gaining traction. Today, several former ministers exercised their right to vote using this process.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani exercised his right to vote from the comfort of his home during the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This groundbreaking initiative, facilitated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), allows eligible voters, especially the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to cast their ballots at home while maintaining the utmost secrecy.

Notably, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi also participated in this voting process. Earlier on Thursday, former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari too have used the home-voting to vote from his home.

Across all Parliamentary constituencies in the national capital, the initiative has received a warm reception from voters, said the Chief Election Officer of Delhi.

With over 81 lakh voters aged above 85 years and more than 90 lakh PwD voters registered across the country, this initiative represents a significant stride toward inclusivity, accessibility and democratic participation in the electoral process.